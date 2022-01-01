Flannery's Pub
A Cleveland landmark since 1997. The perfect spot to enjoy a pint and some great pub food before and after sporting events, concerts & shows. All brought to by the friendliest staff in town. No one leaves Flannery's Pub unsatisfied. Slainte!
FRENCH FRIES
323 Prospect ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
323 Prospect ave
Cleveland OH
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Savour Coffee & Creations
Featuring Lavazza Coffee, a premium Italian coffee blend. Pastries, sandwiches, wraps, soup of the day and gelato made fresh and daily by Alberto Leandri, Executive Chef of Il Venetian and Pastry Chef Noble Hopkins of Il Venetian.
Marble Room Sushi
Come in and enjoy!
RED the Steakhouse
RED Downtown
417 Prospect Avenue
Cleveland, Ohio 44115
Fin & Feathers
Come in and enjoy!