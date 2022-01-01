Go
Flannery's Pub

A Cleveland landmark since 1997. The perfect spot to enjoy a pint and some great pub food before and after sporting events, concerts & shows. All brought to by the friendliest staff in town. No one leaves Flannery's Pub unsatisfied. Slainte!

FRENCH FRIES

323 Prospect ave • $$

Avg 4 (567 reviews)

Popular Items

Diet Pepsi$2.50
Chicago Style Italian Beef$16.00
Prime Rib, Mild Giardiniera, Au Jus, Hoagie Roll
Pub Burger$16.00
Applewood Bacon, White Cheddar, BBQ Sauce, Onion Ring, Brioche Bun
Turkey Club$12.00
Smoked Turkey, Lettuce, Tom, White Cheddar, Applewood Bacon, Mayo, Country White Bread
Basket O Fries$6.00
Irish Stew Bowl$9.00
Irish Stew Cup$5.00
Grilled Chicken Philly$14.00
Lettuce, Tom, Mayo, Brioche Bun
Spicy Stuffed Meatloaf$15.00
Mashed Potatoes, Mushroom Gravy, Chef's Veg
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Sports
Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

323 Prospect ave

Cleveland OH

Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

