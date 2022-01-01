Flapjack's (Kodak #5) - 3401 Winfield Dunn Parkway
Open today 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am
Location
3401 Winfield Dunn Parkway, Kodak TN 37764
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Noni's Pizza Place Plus - 364 W Dumplin Valley Road
No Reviews
364 W Dumplin Valley Road Kodak, TN 37764
View restaurant
The Tennessee Grind
No Reviews
1436 Winfield Dunn Parkway, Suite 1 Sevierville, TN 37876
View restaurant