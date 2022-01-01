Flapjack's (SC - Garden City #8)
Come in and enjoy!
2851 Highway 17 S
Popular Items
Location
2851 Highway 17 S
Murrells Inlet SC
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Eggs Up Grill
Eggs Up Grill is home to the whole neighborhood, serving smiles from sunup through lunch.
Franco's NY Pizza
Franco's serves NY Style thin crust pizza and family recipes. Come and taste our tradition
American Steak & Oyster Bar
Come on in and enjoy!
Sam's Corner
Come in and enjoy!