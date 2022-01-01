Go
Toast

Flappers Comedy Club & Restaurant

Come on out to downtown Burbank and EAT, DRINK & LAUGH in our 1920’s themed comedy club and restaurant. Seven nights a week, we routinely feature the biggest names in comedy (past headliners have included Bill Burr, Whitney Cummings, Adam DeVine, Maria Bamford, Christopher Titus, Iliza, Kevin Hart, Rob Schneider, and many, many, more)! We have a full menu – everything from Steak and Salmon dishes to Wood-fired pizzas, burgers, and wings, as well as an amazing Drink Menu. Planning a big Party or event? We have two beautiful showrooms (200 and 50 capacity) as well as a 50-seat Bar and Patio Area. After ten years in Southern California, Flappers is Still Celebrating The Repeal of Prohibition!

FRENCH FRIES

102 E. Magnolia Blvd • $$

Avg 3.5 (9 reviews)

Popular Items

Single Roll Toilet Paper (4 per guest)$2.00
Flour (5 lb)$4.00
7oz Cooked Chicken Breast$3.00
Half Dozen Eggs$3.00
One Avocado$1.50
Chocolate Chip Cookies$9.00
Warm fresh baked chocolate chip cookies.
One Green Pepper$1.00
Diet Coke (Can)$1.00
Half Dozen Eggs - Free Range$3.50
Half a Dozen (6) Free Range Eggs
Head of Broccoli$2.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

102 E. Magnolia Blvd

Burbank CA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Kopan Sushi and Ramen Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Urban Press Winery & Restaurant

No reviews yet

Here at Urban Press Winery, meals are cooked with olive oils, as opposed to other cooking fats. ... Additionally, meals are made using fresh produce, from herbs and vegetables to meats. There are no artificial ingredients or processed food.

At Urban Press we strive to blend our wine, food, and live entertainment into a winery event unlike any other. When you walk through our doors, prepare to be transported to a place where your daily stresses melt away and you become a member of our family from the moment you sit down.
So, come on in, forget your troubles and “benvenuto nella nostra famiglia”
- Welcome to our family!

Octopus Japanese Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kabuki

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston