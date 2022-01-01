Go
Toast

Flask

The best whisky selection, burgers and buttermilk fried chicken around!

100 East Walnut Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Ketchup
Mango Habanero$0.75
Single Burger$8.00
best burger in town - hand pressed, fresh - never frozen
6 Pack & a Pile$29.99
Six 1/4 pound burgers (all made the same) + 1 pound pile of fresh cut french fries
Buttermilk Chicken Salad$14.00
romaine lettuce + black bean and corn salsa + tortilla strips + spicy ranch + buttermilk chicken
Ranch$0.75
Mini Donuts$6.00
a dozen state fair-style donuts tossed in cinnamon & sugar
Double Burger$10.00
best burger in town - hand pressed, fresh - never frozen
Side Salad$5.00
romaine lettuce + diced tomatoes + red onions + cucumbers + colby jack cheese
Grandpa John's Famous Chip Dip$7.00
homemade potato chips + grandpa John's famous french onion dip
See full menu

Location

100 East Walnut Street

Mankato MN

Sunday8:00 am - 3:45 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:45 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:45 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:45 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:45 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:45 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:45 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Alpine Bistro

No reviews yet

Delicious breakfast and lunch offerings crafted daily for you to enjoy!

Wooden Spoon

No reviews yet

Lunch and in-store items are available for same-day delivery or pick-up. Please call 507.345.4114 to place your same day order.

Number 4 American Bar & Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dino's Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Scratch made NY-style pizzas and delicious pastas in a relaxed atmosphere.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston