Flat Belly Wellness Bar
Flat Belly Wellness Bar is the Permian Basin's first Health & Wellness Bar specializing in high quality foods made with clean, plant-based ingredients, superfoods, & adaptogens.
We've partnered with locals Far West Coffee- serving their cold brew, nitro and hot coffee all day , everyday! Stop by our cafe to grab a superfood shake, smoothie bowl, and large selection grab and go snacks and beverages. We're so excited to serve y'all and bring healthy , plant-based options to the Permian Basin!
3324 N Midkiff Rd
3324 N Midkiff Rd
Midland TX
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
