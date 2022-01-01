Go
Flat Belly Wellness Bar

Flat Belly Wellness Bar is the Permian Basin's first Health & Wellness Bar specializing in high quality foods made with clean, plant-based ingredients, superfoods, & adaptogens.
We've partnered with locals Far West Coffee- serving their cold brew, nitro and hot coffee all day , everyday! Stop by our cafe to grab a superfood shake, smoothie bowl, and large selection grab and go snacks and beverages. We're so excited to serve y'all and bring healthy , plant-based options to the Permian Basin!

SMOOTHIES

3324 N Midkiff Rd • $$

Avg 3.8 (30 reviews)

Popular Items

CACAO BERRY BLISS$12.00
HAPPILY AVO$6.00
EVERYTHING BUT THE BAGEL$6.00
COCONUT CHAI$10.00
BERRY GLOW$10.00
HOLY FRAC$15.00
MINT CHIP$10.00
BUZZIN ESPRESSO$10.00
ACAI Y'ALL$12.00
SWEET & SALTY$10.00
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3324 N Midkiff Rd

Midland TX

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

