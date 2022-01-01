Go
Flat River Grill

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

201 E. Main St. • $$

Avg 4 (124 reviews)

Popular Items

Wood-Grilled Flat Iron Steak$26.00
usda choice flat iron, roasted pebble creek
produce mushrooms, peppercorn cream sauce,
roasted red potatoes, broccoli (gf)
Sausage Goat Cheese$15.00
herb oil, sausage, goat cheese, caramelized onions, cremini mushrooms, arugula, cheese blend
Turkey Bacon Melt$13.00
oven roasted turkey, smoked bacon, white cheddar, arugula, tomatoes, mrs. dogs mustard, toasted pretzel roll
Kid Mac n Cheese$5.00
Americana$15.00
red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, red onions, mushrooms, green peppers, cheese blend
Artichoke & Arugula Dip$10.50
artichokes, roasted garlic, arugula, swiss cheese, flatbread, tortilla chips
Kid Pepperoni Pizza$5.00
Bowl White Chicken Chili$5.75
Mushroom Risotto$14.00
arborio rice, pebble creek produce mushrooms,
shallots, garlic, baby spinach, toasted walnuts,
parmesan, truffle oil
Build Your Own$10.50
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Romantic
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

201 E. Main St.

Lowell MI

Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

