Flat Rock restaurants you'll love

Flat Rock's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Must-try Flat Rock restaurants

Campfire image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Campfire

2770 Greenville Hwy, Flat Rock

Avg 4.4 (30 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cabin Salad$9.00
Pickled Carrots, Radish, Toasted Quinoa, Marinated Tomatoes, and Goat Cheese over Mixed Greens with a House-Smoked Olive Oil Vinaigrette.
Classic Burger$17.00
7 oz craft blend of brisket, short rib & chuck wood-fire grilled. served with lettuce, tomato, onion and cheddar & your choice of one side
Counselors Burger$17.00
7 oz craft blend of brisket, short rib & chuck wood-fire grilled. served with onion-bacon jam, fried onions, smoked gouda, arugula & your choice of one side
More about Campfire
Restaurant banner

 

Honey and Salt

2730 Greenville Hwy, Flat Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Honey and Salt
Hubba Hubba Smokehouse image

 

Hubba Hubba Smokehouse

2724 Greenville Hwy, Flat Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Hubba Hubba Smokehouse
