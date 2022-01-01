Flat Rock restaurants you'll love
Flat Rock's top cuisines
Must-try Flat Rock restaurants
More about Campfire
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Campfire
2770 Greenville Hwy, Flat Rock
|Popular items
|Cabin Salad
|$9.00
Pickled Carrots, Radish, Toasted Quinoa, Marinated Tomatoes, and Goat Cheese over Mixed Greens with a House-Smoked Olive Oil Vinaigrette.
|Classic Burger
|$17.00
7 oz craft blend of brisket, short rib & chuck wood-fire grilled. served with lettuce, tomato, onion and cheddar & your choice of one side
|Counselors Burger
|$17.00
7 oz craft blend of brisket, short rib & chuck wood-fire grilled. served with onion-bacon jam, fried onions, smoked gouda, arugula & your choice of one side
More about Hubba Hubba Smokehouse
Hubba Hubba Smokehouse
2724 Greenville Hwy, Flat Rock