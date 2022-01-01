Flat & Point
Wood-fired Everything, Alpine Inspired, Midwest Roots.
3524 West Fullerton Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3524 West Fullerton Ave
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Surge Billiards
Come in and enjoy!
Wyler Road Presents S.F.B.D.
Shrimp
Fries
Burgers
Dogs
Pick up and enjoy!
El Azteca
Come in and enjoy!
Jibarito's Y Mas Dine-In
Come on in and enjoy the best Jibarito in Chicago.