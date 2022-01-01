Go
Flat & Point

Wood-fired Everything, Alpine Inspired, Midwest Roots.

3524 West Fullerton Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (291 reviews)

Popular Items

Potato Bagel Sandwich$10.00
Scallion schmear, potato pancake, fried egg. Vegetarian. (Option to add bacon.)
Bag of Bagels (4 bagels)$12.00
Bag of 4 bagels. Choose Pretzel or Everything.
Brisket Bagel Sandwich$12.00
Shaved brisket, scallion schmear, fried egg, Dijon.
Smoked Duck$21.00
Grilled corn bread, seasonal vegetables, rhubarb & strawberry aigre-doux
Bagel & Breads$4.50
House made sourdough everything bagel. Get plain, toasted with choice of schmear, or schmear on the side!
Lox Bagel Sandwich$11.00
Smoked salmon, scallion schmear, dill, red onion, lettuce, onion, capers.
Bacon Bagel Sandwich$10.00
Scallion schmear, bacon, fried egg.
Alpine Salad$14.00
Apples, endive, squash, herbed ricotta, apple cider
Breakfast Sausage Bagel Sandwich$10.00
House made breakfast sausage, fried egg, scallion schmear.
Side of Schmear
Click for options
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Casual
Formal
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3524 West Fullerton Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
