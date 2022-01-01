Go
Flatbed Ford Cafe

Come in and enjoy! We are a full service Café located in Winslow Arizona. We're located just north of the famous Standing on the corner park.

214 N. Kinsley Ave

Popular Items

Southwestern Skillet$13.49
Home style potatoes topped with green chili pork carnitas, pork chorizo, cheese and 2 eggs cooked to order. Comes with a side of sour cream and choice of tortilla
Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.99
Our spicy sweet pulled pork on a soft bun served with waffle fries and a pickle spear.
Grandmas Taco$11.99
4 grilled tacos with lettuce tomatoes and cheese. Served with refried bean dip and fresh tortilla chips.
Pork Carnitas Skillet$13.49
Home style potatoes topped with green chili pork carnitas, cheese and 2 eggs cooked to order. Comes with a side of sour cream and your choice of flour or corn tortilla
Enchiladas with eggs$12.49
2 red chili cheese enchiladas, 2 eggs cooked to order, refried beans and choice of potato and a homemade tortilla.
Build your own burritos$4.50
Flour tortilla, eggs, cheese and choice of 1 meat item and 2 other filling options. Additional items can be added for an additional charge.
Build your own Breakfast
Build breakfast the way you want it.
Chicken Fried Steak and Eggs$13.99
Hand battered chicken fried steak, country gravy, 2 eggs cooked to order served with your choice of hashbrowns or homestyle potatoes and toast
Flatbed Burrito$13.99
Extra large burrito stuffed with eggs, potatoes, pork carnitas, jalapenos, bell peppers and cheese with a side of salsa. Smoothered enchilada style with your choice of red or green chili.
THURSDAY LUNCH SPECIAL - BBQ PORK SANDWICH NO SUBSTITUTES$9.99
ONLY AVAILABLE ON THE CORRESPONDING DAYS SPECIAL. IF ORDERED ON OFF DAY THE TOTAL AMOUNT WILL BE APPLIED. THANK YOU.
Location

Winslow AZ

Sunday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
