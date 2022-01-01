Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria

Go
Flatbread, located in Bend's Old Mill District, focuses on authentic wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas paired with fresh salads such as our Italian Wedge, sandwiches including our Steak Tip Dip, appetizers and more. A full bar, views of the Deschutes River and small town hospitality round out an exceptional experience!

PIZZA • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

375 SW Powerhouse Dr 130 • $$

Avg 4.3 (849 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Apple Walnut Salad$15.95
Fresh Field Greens, Grapes, Celery, Red Onion, Blue Cheese, Apple Cider Vinaigrette
Margherita
Fior di Latte, San Marzano Pomodoro, Fresh Basil
Classic Ceasar Salad$13.95
Chopped Romaine, Fresh Parmesan, Focaccia Croutons
(Add Wood-Roasted Chicken 4)
Craft your Own Pie
Chicken Arugula Basil Salad$15.95
Spring Mix, Pine Nuts, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Red Onion, Celery, Fontina, Honey-Balsamic Vinaigrett
Kid's "Make your own!" Pizza$8.50
Because there’s an artist in all of us!
Caramelized Fennel and Sausage
Roasted Kale, Shredded Mozzarella, Sautéed Portobello, Fontina, Parmesan, EVOO
Chopped Kale Salad$14.95
Grilled Stonefruit, Golden Beets, Roma Tomatoes, Chèvre, Candied Walnuts, Blood Orange Vinaigrette
Diavola
Fior di Latte, San Marzano Pomodoro, Spicy Calabrese, Fresh Basil, Fresh Garlic, Crushed Red Pepper
Pick 2$13.95
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

375 SW Powerhouse Dr 130

Bend OR

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

