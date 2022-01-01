Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria
Flatbread, located in Bend's Old Mill District, focuses on authentic wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas paired with fresh salads such as our Italian Wedge, sandwiches including our Steak Tip Dip, appetizers and more. A full bar, views of the Deschutes River and small town hospitality round out an exceptional experience!
PIZZA • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
375 SW Powerhouse Dr 130 • $$
Location
375 SW Powerhouse Dr 130
Bend OR
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
