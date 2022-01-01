Go
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria

Thank you for choosing Flatbread! We focus on authentic wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas accompanied by a variety of fresh salads, from-scratch dressings, appetizers, craft cocktails, draft beers and wine with friendly neighborhood hospitality and an amazing Happy Hour Mon-Fri. Enjoy our patio and upbeat atmosphere 7 days a week!

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

800 W. Main St #230 • $$

Avg 4.3 (587 reviews)

Popular Items

Steak Tip Dip Sandwich$15.95
Wood-Fired Flat Iron, Caramelized Onion, Provolone, Marscapone, Fig Mustardo, Arugula, Gaston’s Ciabiatta, Au Jus
Tomato Margherita
Fior di Latte, San Marzano Pomodoro, Fresh Basil, Roma Tomatoes
BBQ Chicken
Fontina, Bleu Cheese, Red Onion, Green Onion, Cilantro
Pepperoni, Sausage and Portobello
All-Natural Italian Sausage,
Cupped Pepperoni, Herbed Portobello, Fior di Latte
Bianco Magnifico
Chicken, Fior di Latte, Olive Oil, Garlic, Creminelli Prosciutto Crudo, Caramelized Onions, Balsamic Glaze
Classic Ceasar Salad$12.95
Chopped Romaine, Fresh Parmesan, Focaccia Croutons
(Add Wood-Roasted Chicken 3)
Italian Wedge Salad$13.95
Baby Iceberg, Red Onion, Roma Tomatoes, Sweet & Spicy Bacon, Creamy Gorgonzola Dressing
Quattro Fomaggi
Fior di Latte, Fontina, Romano, Parmesan, San Marzano Pomodoro, Fresh Basil, Fresh Garlic
Sea Salt and Parmesan Flatbread$12.50
With 3 Dipping Sauces
Pick 2$12.95
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

800 W. Main St #230

Boise ID

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

