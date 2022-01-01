Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria

Go
Thank you for choosing Flatbread! We focus on authentic wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas accompanied by a variety of fresh salads, from-scratch dressings, appetizers, craft cocktails, draft beers and wine with friendly neighborhood hospitality. Enjoy our patio and upbeat atmosphere 7 days a week!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

6700 N Linder Rd 192 • $$

Avg 4.5 (1165 reviews)

Popular Items

Pepperoni, Sausage and Portobello
All-Natural Italian Sausage,
Cupped Pepperoni, Herbed Portobello, Fior di Latte
Margherita
Fior di Latte, San Marzano Pomodoro, Fresh Basil
Sicilian Meatballs$12.50
Simmered in Our Housemade Marinara
Cheese Pizza
Pomodoro, Shredded Mozz
Italian Wedge Salad$13.95
Baby Iceberg, Red Onion, Roma Tomatoes, Sweet & Spicy Bacon, Creamy Gorgonzola Dressing
Chopped Kale Salad$13.95
Grilled Stonefruit, Golden Beets, Roma Tomatoes, Chèvre, Candied Walnuts, Blood Orange Vinaigrette
Alfredo the Grate
Alfredo, Grated Parmesan,Chicken, Bacon, Artichoke Hearts,
Roma Tomatoes, Chives
Pick 2$12.95
Chicken Apple Walnut Salad$14.95
Fresh Field Greens, Grapes, Celery, Red Onion, Blue Cheese, Apple Cider Vinaigrette
Kid's "Make your own!" Pizza$8.00
Because there’s an artist in all of us!
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

6700 N Linder Rd 192

Meridian ID

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
