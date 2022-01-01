Go
Toast

Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria

Thank you for choosing Flatbread! We focus on authentic wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas accompanied by a variety of fresh salads, from-scratch dressings, appetizers, craft cocktails, draft beers and wine with friendly neighborhood hospitality! Enjoy our patio and upbeat atmosphere 7 days a week!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

2121 S McClelland St #109 • $$

Avg 4.5 (1250 reviews)

Popular Items

Zucca
EVOO, Roasted Butternut Squash, Pancetta, Goat Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella, Fresh Rosemary, Garlic, Aged Balsamic
Italian Wedge Salad$13.95
Baby Iceberg, Red Onion, Roma Tomatoes, Sweet & Spicy Bacon, Creamy Gorgonzola Dressing
Sea Salt and Parmesan Flatbread$12.50
With 3 Dipping Sauces
Bianco Magnifico
Chicken, Fior di Latte, Olive Oil, Garlic, Creminelli Prosciutto Crudo, Caramelized Onions, Balsamic Glaze
Pepperoni Pizza
Cupped Pepperoni, Flatbread Formaggio
Chopped Kale Salad$12.50
Grilled Stonefruit, Golden Beets, Roma Tomatoes, Chèvre, Candied Walnuts, Blood Orange Vinaigrette
Margherita
Fior di Latte, San Marzano Pomodoro, Fresh Basil
Diavola
Fior di Latte, San Marzano Pomodoro, Spicy Calabrese, Fresh Basil, Fresh Garlic, Crushed Red Pepper
Kid's "Make your own!" Pizza$8.00
Because there’s an artist in all of us!
Capricciosa
Fior di Latte, San Marzano Pomodoro, Creminelli Prosciutto Crudo, Fresh Basil, Artichoke Hearts, Herbed Portobello Mushrooms, Kalamata Olives
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2121 S McClelland St #109

Salt Lake City UT

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Spitz Sugarhouse

No reviews yet

Mediterranean Street Food. Craft Beer. Sangria.

Cous Cous Grill Express

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

BGR

No reviews yet

come in and enjoy

SOMI Vietnamese Bistro

No reviews yet

Here at SOMI, we are passionate about food. Our mission is to source local ingredients from local producers, and to give the community a new and unique experience while providing guests with high quality food, made by passionate chefs.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston