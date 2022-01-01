Go
03 - HITW Flatiron

HAMBURGERS

37 W 24th St • $$

Avg 4.4 (268 reviews)

Popular Items

Chili Scrambled Eggs$17.00
buttery scramble, green harissa, sambal emulsion, grated parmesan on sourdough
Bolognese Rigatoni$21.00
rigatoni bolognese, bolognese, pomodoro, parmesan
Hole in the Waffles$15.00
Fresh blueberry compote, mascarpone whipped cream, maple syrup, mint
Brekkie Roll$16.00
double smoked bacon, fried egg, murray’s white cheddar cheese, arugula, aioli served with sweet potato fries
Smoked Salmon Lox Toast$21.00
dill cream cheese, pickled onions, capers, poached egg, lemon, on sourdough
Pulled Pork Benedict$19.00
12 hour slow braised pork, poached eggs, burnt butter hollandaise, beet relish on sourdough
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
togarashi seasoned chicken, cabbage slaw, aioli served with fries
Avocado Smash$14.00
Spring peas, radish, feta, sesame crumble on toasted sourdough
Nutella Mocha$5.50
brussel sprouts$14.00
blistered brussel sprouts, chili sauce, and herbs
Location

37 W 24th St

New York NY

Sunday4:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 3:49 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 3:49 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 3:49 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 3:49 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 3:49 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 3:49 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 3:49 am
