Go
Toast

Flats Country Bar

Come in and enjoy!

1054 Old River Rd

No reviews yet

Location

1054 Old River Rd

Cleveland OH

Sunday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Inferno Flats

No reviews yet

Pizza by Day, Nightclub by night.

Good Night John Boy

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Alley Cat Oyster Bar

No reviews yet

Alley Cat Oyster Bar is a waterfront restaurant with all of the finesse and beauty of the Cleveland shore. We sit on the east bank of the Cuyahoga and feature beautiful views from our dining room, private dining room, and two patios. Our food is elegant and refined, paying an homage to the comfort food of a New England Shore restaurant while exhibiting the flair and excitement of Southern California.

Rum Runners

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston