Flats Country Bar
Come in and enjoy!
1054 Old River Rd
Location
1054 Old River Rd
Cleveland OH
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Inferno Flats
Pizza by Day, Nightclub by night.
Good Night John Boy
Come in and enjoy!
Alley Cat Oyster Bar
Alley Cat Oyster Bar is a waterfront restaurant with all of the finesse and beauty of the Cleveland shore. We sit on the east bank of the Cuyahoga and feature beautiful views from our dining room, private dining room, and two patios. Our food is elegant and refined, paying an homage to the comfort food of a New England Shore restaurant while exhibiting the flair and excitement of Southern California.
Rum Runners
Come in and enjoy!