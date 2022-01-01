Go
Toast

Flava Shack Seafood

Follow us on Instagram
@flavashackseafood

SEAFOOD

8942 Mid South Dr. • $$

Avg 4.3 (543 reviews)

Popular Items

Kraken Quesadilla$11.00
Crispy Wings$12.00
Lamb Chops$25.00
Seafood Pasta$18.00
Boiler
Cajun Ribeye$26.00
Seafood Nachos$15.00
Salmon Entree$17.00
Fried Catfish Dinner$14.00
Garden Salad$6.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

8942 Mid South Dr.

Olive Branch MS

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Olive Branch Pizza Co.

No reviews yet

Simple. Classic. Creative. But With Pizzas!

SideStreet Burgers

No reviews yet

Simple. Classic. Creative.

Tops Bar-B-Q

No reviews yet

Serving direct-fire, smoked BBQ and famous burgers for 70 years!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0272

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston