Flavor Juicery

Popular Items

Berry ACAI$10.99
Acai, Mixed Berries (Blue berries, blackberries, raspberries), Strawberries, Banana, Apple topped with Granola, Banana, Strawberries, Chia seeds, Coconut flakes.
Beetit$8.10
Mid Morning energizer.
Apple, Beetroot, Carrot. This is a blood builder by cleansing the liver and enriching the quality of blood by building red blood cells. This also tastes delicious.
Acai Runner$11.99
Nutrient power house made with Organic Acai Berries, site made Almond milk, Bananas, Organic CACAO, Peanut Butter, topped with Granola, Bananas, Strawberries, shavings of antioxidant rich dark Chocolate, Coconut flakes
Taz$10.39
Peanut butter, Cacao, Banana, Strawberry, cold pressed Apple Juice, and organic, gluten free vegan plant based protein.
17 to 25 gms of protein.
Ocean Bowl$11.49
Get a good anti inflammatory response and good dose of B12 coming from the blue green algae along with Pineapple, Mango, Banana topped with Banana, Coconut, Blueberries, Strawberries, Granola.
TRUCE$8.10
Morning Green juice.
Celery, Cucumber, Spinach, Apple, Cilantro, Ginger, and Lemon. First thing in the morning to kick start all vital digestive organs. Cilantro helps remove heavy metals by chelating.
Avocado Toast$6.23
Avocado-Lemon
VIM Z Carrot$8.10
Great anytime.
Carrot, Orange, and Ginger. King of vegetables is the carrot which is loaded with beta carotene. The liver converts it to vitamin A on an as needed basis. It is also liver friendly. Orange provides vitamin C to fight many infections.
Tropical Acai$10.99
Acai berry, Mango, Pineapple, Banana topped with Granola, Banana, Strawberries, Chia seeds, Coconut flakes.
Surfer$11.99
Acai berry, Organic CACAO, Organic Peanut butter, Mixed Berries (Blue berries, blackberries, raspberries), Apple, Strawberries, Banana, topped with Granola, Banana, Strawberries, Chia seeds, Coconut flakes.
Location

4620 Kimball Bridge Rd, 2

Alpharetta GA

Sunday8:00 am - 5:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:30 pm
