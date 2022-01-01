Go
Flavor of India

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS

3026 state street • $$

Avg 4.3 (1601 reviews)

Popular Items

56 naan$3.95
popular indian style pastry flour bread
49 Pilao Rice v$3.95
aromatic saffron basmatic rice with peas and carrots
14 CH. MAKHANI(BUTTER CHICKEN)$14.95
bonless tandoori chciken in a cream and tomato gravy
26 ALOO GOBHI (V)$12.95
fresh cauliflower and potatoes mildly spiced and delicately cooked
54 plain basmati rice v$2.95
aromatic basmati rice
Veggie SAMOSA (V)$4.95
Indian pastry stuffed with delicately spiced mashed potatoes and peas
57 garlic naan$3.95
naan garnished with freshly chopped garlic
29 Saag Paneer$12.95
spinach cooked with homemade cheese and seasoned with aromatic herbs
13 CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA$14.95
pieces of tandoori chciken tikka cooked in cream and seasoned sauce
20CH. CHICKEN KORMA$14.95
succulent chciken delicately flavored and simmered in cream and spices
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Buffet
Takeout

3026 state street

Santa Barbara CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
