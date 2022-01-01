Go
Flavor Rich Restaurant

Flavor Rich is dedicated to providing rich and flavorful food that will excite a wide variety of palates. We also aim to provide an awesome and memorable dining experience for foodies all over.

1175 Buford Highway • $$

Avg 5 (147 reviews)

Popular Items

FRIED CATFISH AND EGGS AND POTATOES$22.00
2PC FRIED CATFISH CHOICE OF EGGS AND BREAKFAST POTATOS
CREAMY GRITS$3.00
EGGS$3.00
CHICKEN AND WAFFLES$16.00
2PC FRIED BONELESS CHICKEN BREAST FRIED ON TOP OF A VANILLA BEAN WAFFLE
WAFFLE$6.00
SHRIMP AND GRITS$20.00
4 BLACKENED COLLOSAL SHRIMP WITH GRITS ANDOULLIE SAUSAGE SHITAKI MUSHROOMS CHIPOLLINI ONIONS TOMATOS TOPPED WITH LOBSTER SAUCE
SHRIMP AND WAFFLES$20.00
5 COLLOSAL FRIED SHRIMP ON TOP OF THE VANILLA BEAN WAFFLE
BACON$5.00
GA PEACH FRENCH TOAST$13.00
3PC HOUSE FRENCH TOAST TOPPED WITH HONEY BUTTER WARM PEACH COBBLER COMPOTE TOPPED WITH CREAM
SIMPLE BREAKFAST$12.00
CHOICE OF BACON SAUSAGE OR TURKEY SAUSAGE WITH CHOICE OF EGGS AND GRTIS AND TOAST
Location

1175 Buford Highway

Suwanee GA

Sunday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
