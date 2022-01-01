Fleet Street Pub
A British pub in the heart of Nashville, featuring fantastic scratch-made food, a wide selection of British and local beers, and a great atmosphere. No live music... escape the craziness of Broadway here!
FRENCH FRIES
207 printers alley • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
207 printers alley
Nashville TN
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 5:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 5:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 5:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 5:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 5:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 5:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 5:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Brugada inc
The word ‘brugada’ refers to any condition that causes a disruption of the heart’s normal rhythm, which is why our goal at Brugada Bar & Lounge is to cause exactly that kind of a reaction. From the moment you step inside our doors, your heart is up for an extraordinary experience. And if you ask us, a good mix of chef-curated entrees, classic cocktails, live music, and frenetic dance energy is exactly what the doctor ordered.
Alley Taps
Come in and enjoy!
Robert's Western World
Thank you for 'Sticking WIth Tradition'.
Assembly Food Hall
Infobooth