Go
Toast

Fleet Street Pub

A British pub in the heart of Nashville, featuring fantastic scratch-made food, a wide selection of British and local beers, and a great atmosphere. No live music... escape the craziness of Broadway here!

FRENCH FRIES

207 printers alley • $$

Avg 4.3 (928 reviews)

Popular Items

Side Sauce$0.75
Chicken Pie$13.00
Waterloo Wings$9.75
Fish & Chips: Cod$13.75
Burger$11.50
Veggie Shepherd's Pie$12.50
Bangers & Mash$13.00
Bread Pudding$8.75
Fish & Chips: Pollock$12.50
Lunch Special$7.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Takeout

Location

207 printers alley

Nashville TN

Sunday6:00 am - 5:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 5:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 5:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 5:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 5:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Brugada inc

No reviews yet

The word ‘brugada’ refers to any condition that causes a disruption of the heart’s normal rhythm, which is why our goal at Brugada Bar & Lounge is to cause exactly that kind of a reaction. From the moment you step inside our doors, your heart is up for an extraordinary experience. And if you ask us, a good mix of chef-curated entrees, classic cocktails, live music, and frenetic dance energy is exactly what the doctor ordered.

Alley Taps

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Robert's Western World

No reviews yet

Thank you for 'Sticking WIth Tradition'.

Assembly Food Hall

No reviews yet

Infobooth

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston