The Fletcher

Ankeny's destination for full-service dining with a focus on house-smoked meats, pizzas, sandwiches, salads and more.

1802 N. Ankeny Blvd

Popular Items

Smoked Meat Quesadilla$13.99
Chopped brisket, pork, chicken and cheese in a flour tortilla; served with guacamole, green chile salsa and sour cream
Fried Chicken Strips$10.99
pickle juice-brined chicken strips with honey mustard BBQ sauce and buttermilk ranch
Fletcher Burger$13.99
8 oz ground brisket and chuck patty, choice of Swiss, American, cheddar or pepper jack cheese, romaine, tomato, red onion, house pickle
Cheesecake$8.00
NY Style cheesecake topped with strawberry puree and whipped cream
SD French Fries$2.00
Fried Brussels Sprouts$9.99
served with parmesan cheese and chipotle aioli
12" Pitmaster$13.99
KC sweet BBQ Sauce, smoked pulled pork, chopped brisket, bacon, mozzarella, honey-chipotle hot BBQ sauce drizzle
Pork Tenderloin Sandwich$13.99
pounded breaded pork tenderloin, fried and served with house pickles and red onion on South Union bun
12" BYO Pizza$10.99
Cheese Curds$10.99
white cheddar cheese curds, breaded and fried; with whole-grain honey mustard and honey-chipotle hot bbq sauce
1802 N. Ankeny Blvd

Ankeny IA

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
