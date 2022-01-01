Fletcher's Pub
Come in and Enjoy
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
3013 Oakland Dr • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3013 Oakland Dr
Kalamazoo MI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Maggies Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
The Old Goat Tavern
Your go-to for great burgers and a great Michigan beer selection!
Nicks Gyros Kalamazoo
Come in and enjoy!
Crafted Copper
Located just off US-131 and I-94 on Stadium Drive in Kalamazoo, Crafted Copper is the perfect hangout for those individuals that appreciate the finer things in life. We are committed to providing excellence and creating a sophisticated space that connects our community by reimagining the classics, one drink at a time. Our menu is designed with a focus on buying local and innovating one-of-a-kind, handmade, food and beverage creations. A Crafted experience with quality drinks, quality service, and quality time is guaranteed.