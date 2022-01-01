Go
Fletcher's Pub

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

3013 Oakland Dr • $$

Avg 4.1 (541 reviews)

Popular Items

LG Xtra Dressing$0.50
Bells Battered Cod$13.99
Fresh cut cod dipped in our Bell's beer batter. Served with a side of fries and coleslaw.
Fletcher's Reuben$10.99
The Classic Burger$9.99
Our 1/2 lb steak burger cooked to perfection. Served on a grilled bun with arugula blend, tomato and red onions.
Original Wings$12.99
Our crispy bone-in wings tossed in one of our famous sauces. Served with celery and a side of bleu cheese or ranch.
Boneless Wings$8.99
Lightly breaded all white meat chicken lightly fried and tossed in one of our famous sauces. Served with celery and a side of bleu cheese or ranch.
Ranch Fritter Wrap$9.99
Sliced chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, cheese & ranch in a roasted red pepper tortilla.
Ranch
The Western Burger$11.99
Bbq sauce, bacon, cheddar jack cheese and haystack onions.
Loaded Potato Skins$8.99
Cheddar jack, bacon & scallion.
3013 Oakland Dr

Kalamazoo MI

Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
