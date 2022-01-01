Fletcher's Pub

Crafted Copper

Located just off US-131 and I-94 on Stadium Drive in Kalamazoo, Crafted Copper is the perfect hangout for those individuals that appreciate the finer things in life. We are committed to providing excellence and creating a sophisticated space that connects our community by reimagining the classics, one drink at a time. Our menu is designed with a focus on buying local and innovating one-of-a-kind, handmade, food and beverage creations. A Crafted experience with quality drinks, quality service, and quality time is guaranteed.

