Fletcher's Pub

6946 W Q Ave
​Kalamazoo, Michigan 49009
269-544-2927
Monday-Thursday: 11am-12am
Kitchen closes at 11pm
Friday-Saturday: 11am-1am
Kitchen closes at 12am
Sunday: 11am-11pm
Kitchen closes at 10pm

Popular Items

Fletcher's Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Pub Club$8.99
Sliced turkey & ham piled between two slices of toasted wheat bread with american cheese, bacon, arugula blend, tomato & mayo.
The Classic Burger$9.99
Our 1/2 lb steak burger cooked to perfection. Served on a grilled bun with arugula blend, tomato and red onions.
Boneless Wings$8.99
Lightly breaded all white meat chicken lightly fried and tossed in one of our famous sauces. Served with celery and a side of bleu cheese or ranch.
Tenders Basket$8.99
Fresh cut chicken breast, breaded and flash fried. Served with crispy fries.
French Dip$10.99
Ranch Fritter Wrap$9.99
Sliced chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, cheese & ranch in a roasted red pepper tortilla.
Bells Battered Cod$13.99
Fresh cut cod dipped in our Bell's beer batter. Served with a side of fries and coleslaw.
Original Wings$12.99
Our crispy bone-in wings tossed in one of our famous sauces. Served with celery and a side of bleu cheese or ranch.
Blackened Cobb$11.99
Char-grilled cajun chicken breast, lettuce, black olives, cucumbers, diced tomatoes, cheddar-jack cheese, egg, homemade croutons, bleu cheese crumbles and choice of dressing.
