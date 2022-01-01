Go
Fleur Bake Shop

Come in and enjoy!

MACARONS • CAKES

103 Central Avenue • $$

Avg 4.7 (191 reviews)

Popular Items

Sourdough Loaf$7.50
Brioche à la Crème$4.50
Croissant$4.25
Pizza Dough (take & bake)$4.50
Scone$3.50
Ginger Molasses Cookie$1.92
Cinnamon Roll (SUNDAY ORDER ONLY)$4.50
Cannelé$3.50
Baguette$4.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.16
Attributes and Amenities

Bike Parking
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Location

103 Central Avenue

Whitefish MT

Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
