Go
A map showing the location of Flex Mussels - Uptown
Seafood
Dessert & Ice Cream

Flex Mussels - Uptown

Open today 4:00 AM - 11:45 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

3742 Reviews

$$

1431 3rd Avenue

NEW YORK, NY 10028

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:45 pm

Location

1431 3rd Avenue, NEW YORK NY 10028

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Maman

No reviews yet

Cafe & Bakery

Le Pain Quotidien

No reviews yet

Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.

Serafina Fabulous Pizza

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Paris Baguette

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Flex Mussels - Uptown

orange star4.4 • 3742 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston