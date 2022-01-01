Seafood
Dessert & Ice Cream
Flex Mussels - Uptown
Open today 4:00 AM - 11:45 PM
3742 Reviews
$$
1431 3rd Avenue
NEW YORK, NY 10028
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 11:45 pm
Location
1431 3rd Avenue, NEW YORK NY 10028
Nearby restaurants
Maman
Cafe & Bakery
Le Pain Quotidien
Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.
Serafina Fabulous Pizza
Come on in and enjoy!
Paris Baguette
Come in and enjoy!