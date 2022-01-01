Flight Club
Flight Club Boston is a social experience like no other, housed in a beautiful venue serving food from an acclaimed team of executive chefs and two cocktail bars with menus created by Beverage Director Peter Vestinos. What sets the concept apart is that Flight Club is also the US home of Social Darts.
60 Seaport Blvd #215
Popular Items
Location
60 Seaport Blvd #215
Boston MA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Oak + Rowan
Symbolism of Oak: Strength, Growth, Endurance
Symbolism of Rowan: Power, Vision, Mystery
These attributes struck a chord with Restaurateur Nancy Batista Caswell when she discovered 321 A St. Oak + Rowan, a 150-seat restaurant nestled in Boston’s historic Fort Point Channel, reminded Caswell of the lofty tree tops and youthful excitement of a tree house. The menu celebrates all things land + sea; with an emphasis on prime steak, locally sourced fish and oysters, sustainable caviar, handmade pasta and alluring desserts. All of this is executed to tell the story of our farmers, artisans, foragers and winemakers in a very personal way. We invite you to dine with us in a space embellished with distinct lighting, a sleek 22-seat bar and 2 private dining rooms, all secure under lofty ceilings reminiscent of those childhood tree houses. Our commitment at Oak + Rowan is to provide a atmosphere unlike no other, just as if we invited you into our home.
High Street Place
Come in and enjoy!
Mooo.... Seaport
Modern, sleek and sophisticated Steakhouse
LoLa 42 Boston
Offering sushi, Japanese izakaya-style bites and global dishes.