Go
Toast

Flight Club

Flight Club Boston is a social experience like no other, housed in a beautiful venue serving food from an acclaimed team of executive chefs and two cocktail bars with menus created by Beverage Director Peter Vestinos. What sets the concept apart is that Flight Club is also the US home of Social Darts.

60 Seaport Blvd #215

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fisherman's Fries$8.00
Shrimp Butter, Ocean Spice, Parmesan, Smoky Dipping Sauce
Mini Beef Barbacoa Tacos$13.00
Chipotle, Pickled Onions, Cilantro Crema
Truffle Fries$8.00
Truffle Oil, Parmesan, Parsley
FC Prime Double Burger$16.00
Creamy Sexy Mushroom Cheese, Onion Marmalade, Brioche Bun
Four Cheese Flatbread$13.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan, Provolone and Smoked Gouda
Chicken Sausage Flatbread$14.00
Tomato Sauce, Bell Peppers, Zucchini, Oregano and Sliced Chicken Sausage
See full menu

Location

60 Seaport Blvd #215

Boston MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Oak + Rowan

No reviews yet

Symbolism of Oak: Strength, Growth, Endurance
Symbolism of Rowan: Power, Vision, Mystery
These attributes struck a chord with Restaurateur Nancy Batista Caswell when she discovered 321 A St. Oak + Rowan, a 150-seat restaurant nestled in Boston’s historic Fort Point Channel, reminded Caswell of the lofty tree tops and youthful excitement of a tree house. The menu celebrates all things land + sea; with an emphasis on prime steak, locally sourced fish and oysters, sustainable caviar, handmade pasta and alluring desserts. All of this is executed to tell the story of our farmers, artisans, foragers and winemakers in a very personal way. We invite you to dine with us in a space embellished with distinct lighting, a sleek 22-seat bar and 2 private dining rooms, all secure under lofty ceilings reminiscent of those childhood tree houses. Our commitment at Oak + Rowan is to provide a atmosphere unlike no other, just as if we invited you into our home.

High Street Place

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mooo.... Seaport

No reviews yet

Modern, sleek and sophisticated Steakhouse

LoLa 42 Boston

No reviews yet

Offering sushi, Japanese izakaya-style bites and global dishes.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston