Flight Club Chicago is a social experience like no other, housed in a beautiful venue with a ground floor restaurant, serving food from an acclaimed team of executive chefs and two cocktail bars with menus created by Beverage Director Peter Vestinos. What sets the concept apart is that Flight Club is also the US home of Social Darts.

111 West Wacker Dr

Popular Items

Tofu Wrap$13.00
Grilled Phoenix Bean tofu, sesame slaw, spicy yuzu mayo, pickled jalapenos, rolled in a spinach tortilla. Served with French fries.
BLT$12.00
Nueske bacon, heirloom tomato, romaine lettuce, preserved lemon aioli and avocado served with French fries.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Our signature "Sunburnt" Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken thigh, celery & carrots slaw, ranch vinaigrette served on a ciabatta bun with French fries.
Wairau River Sauv Blanc$11.00
Prime Double Burger$14.00
Two 1/3 pound grass-fed beef patties grilled and topped with Creamy Sexy Mushroom Cheese and a sweet red onion marmalade. Served on a brioche bun with French fries.
Revolution Anti-Hero$2.50
Tandoori Chicken Skewers$11.00
Tandoori marinated chicken thighs. Skewered and grilled. Served with spiced yogurt. Garnished with chopped cilantro, toasted fennel and coriander.
Sea Pearl Sauv Blanc$9.00
FC Prime Double Burger$13.00
Two 1/3 pound grass-fed beef patties grilled and topped with Creamy Sexy Mushroom Cheese and a sweet red onion marmalade. Served on a brioche bun with French fries.
Super Pie$12.00
White sauce with roasted kale, shaved broccoli, sunflower seeds, almonds, dried cherries, and a citrus vinaigrette.
Location

111 West Wacker Dr

Chicago IL

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
