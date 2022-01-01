Go
Toast

FLIGHT WINE BAR

Restaurant and wine bar offering seasonal American fare. The restaurant has an extensive wines by the glass program, offers wine flights as well as a 700+ bottle list.

777 6th St NW

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

777 6th St NW

Washington DC

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Succotash PRIME

No reviews yet

Thanks for choosing Succotash PRIME. A progressive perspective of classic Southern favorites. James Beard Award winner Edward Lee brings his Korean roots and Southern repertoire to a soulful Southern Steakhouse menu.

Kraken Axes

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pi Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Award-winning thin crust, deep dish cornmeal crust, whole wheat & gluten-free pizza, craft draft beer, craft cocktails & wine.
Open 7 days/week.
Gluten-free crust & menu available.
Vegan cheese & meat available.

Nicoletta Italian Kitchen & Brew’d

No reviews yet

Enjoy a cup of coffee t Brew’d in the morning, and come back in the evening for a Happy Hour cocktail or Calabrese pizza at Nicoletta Italian Kitchen!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston