Flint restaurants you'll love

Flint's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Hummus
Mediterranean
Bagels
Must-try Flint restaurants

Maudes Alabama BBQ image

 

Maudes Alabama BBQ

2602 Davison Rd, Flint

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Whole Chicken Wings$10.99
Slow smoked Whole wings hand rubbed with Maude’s signature dry rub, finished with Alabama white sauce.
Beef Brisket Dinner$18.99
Slow smoked beef brisket rubbed with Maude’s signature dry rub. Served with coleslaw, cornbread and your choice of dipping sauce.
Pulled Pork Sandwich$5.99
Pork pulled from a roast that has been slow smoked to until perfectly tender. Hand shredded then tossed in our special sauce. Finished with coleslaw on a freshly baked and toasted bun.
More about Maudes Alabama BBQ
Blondie's Food & Spirits image

TAPAS

Blondie's Food & Spirits

2520 W Hill Rd, Flint

Avg 4 (77 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1 Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf$13.99
Pretzel Logs$9.99
Hungarian Mushroom-BOWL$5.99
More about Blondie's Food & Spirits
Burger Bar & Tap image

 

Burger Bar & Tap

5516 Fenton Road, Flint

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Black & Blue Burger$14.00
Burger patty, blackening spices, crispy onion ring,
pickled jalapenos, and blue cheese mayo on a toasted brioche roll
Beer Cheese Nachos$14.00
Flour chips, sautéed onions and bell
peppers, beer cheese sauce, jack
cheese, salsa verde, iceberg lettuce, and
roasted corn salad, topped with your
choice of chorizo sausage, seasoned ground beef or chicken
Standby Burger$13.00
Burger patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, ketchup,
mayo, and mustard on a toasted brioche bun
More about Burger Bar & Tap
11/11 Burgers & Fries image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

11/11 Burgers & Fries

3818 E Court St, Flint

Avg 3.3 (83 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Kid's Chicken Nuggets$5.09
Six (6) Chicken Nuggets with your choice of dipping sauce. Comes with a side of Straight Fries and a drink.
Classic Cheeseburger$6.49
Homemade Patty, American Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion
Straight Fries$3.29
Seasoned Crispy Fries
More about 11/11 Burgers & Fries
Italia Gardens Flint image

PIZZA

Italia Gardens Flint

3273 Miller Rd, Flint

Avg 4.5 (202 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lasagna Classico$16.00
Manicotti$15.00
Spaghetti
More about Italia Gardens Flint
Blackstone's Smokehouse image

PIZZA • BBQ • GRILL

Blackstone's Smokehouse

531 S Saginaw St, Flint

Avg 4.2 (1127 reviews)
Takeout
More about Blackstone's Smokehouse
Xolo image

TACOS

Xolo

555 Saginaw Street, Flint

Avg 4.7 (974 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Salsa Duo$5.00
Served with house corn chips and your choice of two: Mexicana, Roja, Verde.
Sub one for guacamole or queso +2
Xolo Nacho$12.50
House corn chips, queso, black beans, roasted corn, fresh salsa mexicana, pickled jalapeno, jack cheese, cilantro crema and your choice of seasoned ground beef or braised adobo chicken.
Elotes$6.00
Roasted sweet corn, cotija cheese, Sriracha crema, cayenne lime-salt.
More about Xolo
Steve's Soups and Subs image

 

Steve's Soups and Subs

3405 CLIO RD FLG HOLDINGS LLC, Flint

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
3 Piece Philly Steak Woodles$7.79
Philly Steak, Mozzarella Cheese, wrapped in a Woodle wrap and fried to perfection.
X-Large Turkey Chili$7.00
More about Steve's Soups and Subs
Mimis Cuban Bakery and Cafe image

 

Mimis Cuban Bakery and Cafe

1844 South Dort Highway, Flint

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Mimis Cuban Bakery and Cafe

