Flint restaurants you'll love

Maudes Alabama BBQ
2602 Davison Rd, Flint
|Whole Chicken Wings
|$10.99
Slow smoked Whole wings hand rubbed with Maude’s signature dry rub, finished with Alabama white sauce.
|Beef Brisket Dinner
|$18.99
Slow smoked beef brisket rubbed with Maude’s signature dry rub. Served with coleslaw, cornbread and your choice of dipping sauce.
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$5.99
Pork pulled from a roast that has been slow smoked to until perfectly tender. Hand shredded then tossed in our special sauce. Finished with coleslaw on a freshly baked and toasted bun.
TAPAS
Blondie's Food & Spirits
2520 W Hill Rd, Flint
|1 Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf
|$13.99
|Pretzel Logs
|$9.99
|Hungarian Mushroom-BOWL
|$5.99
Burger Bar & Tap
5516 Fenton Road, Flint
|Black & Blue Burger
|$14.00
Burger patty, blackening spices, crispy onion ring,
pickled jalapenos, and blue cheese mayo on a toasted brioche roll
|Beer Cheese Nachos
|$14.00
Flour chips, sautéed onions and bell
peppers, beer cheese sauce, jack
cheese, salsa verde, iceberg lettuce, and
roasted corn salad, topped with your
choice of chorizo sausage, seasoned ground beef or chicken
|Standby Burger
|$13.00
Burger patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, ketchup,
mayo, and mustard on a toasted brioche bun
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
11/11 Burgers & Fries
3818 E Court St, Flint
|Kid's Chicken Nuggets
|$5.09
Six (6) Chicken Nuggets with your choice of dipping sauce. Comes with a side of Straight Fries and a drink.
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$6.49
Homemade Patty, American Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion
|Straight Fries
|$3.29
Seasoned Crispy Fries
PIZZA
Italia Gardens Flint
3273 Miller Rd, Flint
|Lasagna Classico
|$16.00
|Manicotti
|$15.00
|Spaghetti
TACOS
Xolo
555 Saginaw Street, Flint
|Salsa Duo
|$5.00
Served with house corn chips and your choice of two: Mexicana, Roja, Verde.
Sub one for guacamole or queso +2
|Xolo Nacho
|$12.50
House corn chips, queso, black beans, roasted corn, fresh salsa mexicana, pickled jalapeno, jack cheese, cilantro crema and your choice of seasoned ground beef or braised adobo chicken.
|Elotes
|$6.00
Roasted sweet corn, cotija cheese, Sriracha crema, cayenne lime-salt.
Steve's Soups and Subs
3405 CLIO RD FLG HOLDINGS LLC, Flint
|3 Piece Philly Steak Woodles
|$7.79
Philly Steak, Mozzarella Cheese, wrapped in a Woodle wrap and fried to perfection.
|X-Large Turkey Chili
|$7.00
Mimis Cuban Bakery and Cafe
1844 South Dort Highway, Flint