Flint bars & lounges you'll love

More about Blondie's Food & Spirits
TAPAS
Blondie's Food & Spirits
2520 W Hill Rd, Flint
|Popular items
|Hungarian Mushroom-BOWL
|$5.99
|Ranch (Extra)
|$0.50
|Build Your Own Burger
|$11.99
More about Burger Bar & Tap
Burger Bar & Tap
5516 Fenton Road, Flint
|Popular items
|Black & Blue Burger
|$14.00
Burger patty, blackening spices, crispy onion ring,
pickled jalapenos, and blue cheese mayo on a toasted brioche roll
|Standby Burger
|$13.00
Burger patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, ketchup,
mayo, and mustard on a toasted brioche bun
|Breakfast Burger
|$15.00
eight ounce beef and sausage patty, sharp cheddar
cheese, applewood smoked bacon, fried egg, tomato, leaf
lettuce, and maple aioli on a toasted brioche bun
More about Xolo
TACOS
Xolo
555 Saginaw Street, Flint
|Popular items
|Salsa Duo
|$5.00
Served with house corn chips and your choice of two: Mexicana, Roja, Verde.
Sub one for guacamole or queso +2
|Elotes
|$6.00
Roasted sweet corn, cotija cheese, Sriracha crema, cayenne lime-salt.
|Chicken Adobo Taquitos
|$9.00
Adobo braised chicken, charred scallions, radish, Filipino BBQ, cilantro crema.