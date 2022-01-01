Flint bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Flint restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Flint

Blondie's Food & Spirits image

TAPAS

Blondie's Food & Spirits

2520 W Hill Rd, Flint

Avg 4 (77 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hungarian Mushroom-BOWL$5.99
Ranch (Extra)$0.50
Build Your Own Burger$11.99
More about Blondie's Food & Spirits
Burger Bar & Tap image

 

Burger Bar & Tap

5516 Fenton Road, Flint

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Black & Blue Burger$14.00
Burger patty, blackening spices, crispy onion ring,
pickled jalapenos, and blue cheese mayo on a toasted brioche roll
Standby Burger$13.00
Burger patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, ketchup,
mayo, and mustard on a toasted brioche bun
Breakfast Burger$15.00
eight ounce beef and sausage patty, sharp cheddar
cheese, applewood smoked bacon, fried egg, tomato, leaf
lettuce, and maple aioli on a toasted brioche bun
More about Burger Bar & Tap
Blackstone's Smokehouse image

PIZZA • BBQ • GRILL

Blackstone's Smokehouse

531 S Saginaw St, Flint

Avg 4.2 (1127 reviews)
Takeout
More about Blackstone's Smokehouse
Xolo image

TACOS

Xolo

555 Saginaw Street, Flint

Avg 4.7 (974 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Salsa Duo$5.00
Served with house corn chips and your choice of two: Mexicana, Roja, Verde.
Sub one for guacamole or queso +2
Elotes$6.00
Roasted sweet corn, cotija cheese, Sriracha crema, cayenne lime-salt.
Chicken Adobo Taquitos$9.00
Adobo braised chicken, charred scallions, radish, Filipino BBQ, cilantro crema.
More about Xolo

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Flint

Chicken Tenders

Nachos

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Flint to explore

Fenton

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Howell

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Clarkston

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Davison

No reviews yet

White Lake

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Grand Blanc

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Lapeer

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Bay City

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston