Black bean burgers in Flint
Flint restaurants that serve black bean burgers
More about GB's Pub & Grub
GB's Pub & Grub
5153 Fenton Rd, Flint
|Black Bean Burger
|$14.00
Black bean patty topped with sauteed onions, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato
More about University of Michigan Harding Mott University Center - Picasso @ Flint UCEN Cafe
University of Michigan Harding Mott University Center - Picasso @ Flint UCEN Cafe
400 Mill Street, Flint
|#10 | Chipotle Black Bean Burger
|$0.00
Black Bean Burger Patty | Cheddar Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Southwest Ranch