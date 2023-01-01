Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Black bean burgers in Flint

Flint restaurants
Flint restaurants that serve black bean burgers

Consumer pic

 

GB's Pub & Grub

5153 Fenton Rd, Flint

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Black Bean Burger$14.00
Black bean patty topped with sauteed onions, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato
More about GB's Pub & Grub
Item pic

 

University of Michigan Harding Mott University Center - Picasso @ Flint UCEN Cafe

400 Mill Street, Flint

No reviews yet
Takeout
#10 | Chipotle Black Bean Burger$0.00
Black Bean Burger Patty | Cheddar Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Southwest Ranch
More about University of Michigan Harding Mott University Center - Picasso @ Flint UCEN Cafe

