Cake in Flint
Flint restaurants that serve cake
TAPAS
Blondie's Food & Spirits
2520 W Hill Rd, Flint
|Cake - Humming Bird
|$5.99
|Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Frosting
|$6.99
|Cake - Coconut Cream
|$6.99
Burger Bar & Tap
5516 Fenton Road, Flint
|CHOCOLATE STOUT CAKE
|$7.00
Chocolate cake made with stout beer. Served
warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
PIZZA
Italia Gardens Flint
3273 Miller Rd, Flint
|Lemon Cake
|$4.00
|Strawberry Cheese Cake
|$6.50