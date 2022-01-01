Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Flint

Go
Flint restaurants
Toast

Flint restaurants that serve cake

Blondie's Food & Spirits image

TAPAS

Blondie's Food & Spirits

2520 W Hill Rd, Flint

Avg 4 (77 reviews)
Takeout
Cake - Humming Bird$5.99
Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Frosting$6.99
Cake - Coconut Cream$6.99
More about Blondie's Food & Spirits
Item pic

 

Burger Bar & Tap

5516 Fenton Road, Flint

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHOCOLATE STOUT CAKE$7.00
Chocolate cake made with stout beer. Served
warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
More about Burger Bar & Tap
Italia Gardens Flint image

PIZZA

Italia Gardens Flint

3273 Miller Rd, Flint

Avg 4.5 (202 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lemon Cake$4.00
Strawberry Cheese Cake$6.50
More about Italia Gardens Flint
The Eberson image

 

The Eberson

130 E 2nd St, Flint

Avg 4.5 (5 reviews)
Fast Pay
Oscar Blues Death By King Cake Growler$12.00
More about The Eberson

Browse other tasty dishes in Flint

Cheeseburgers

Quesadillas

Chicken Caesar Salad

Nachos

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Pretzels

Patty Melts

Pepperoni Pizza

Map

More near Flint to explore

Fenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Howell

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Grand Blanc

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Clarkston

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

White Lake

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Davison

No reviews yet

Lapeer

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Bay City

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (821 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (824 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston