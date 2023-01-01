Chef salad in Flint

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Blondie's Food & Spirits image

Blondie's Food & Spirits

2520 W Hill Rd, Flint

Avg 4 (77 reviews)
Half Chef Salad$11.99
GF-Full Chef Salad$15.99
GF-Half Chef Salad$11.99
Burger Bar & Tap image

 

Burger Bar & Tap

5516 Fenton Road, Flint

No reviews yet
Chef Salad$14.95
