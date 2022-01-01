Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Flint

Flint restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Flint
  • /
  • Chicken Sandwiches

Flint restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Maudes Alabama BBQ image

 

Maudes Alabama BBQ

2602 Davison Rd, Flint

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smoked Chicken Sandwich$5.99
Slow smoked chicken that has been hand shredded. Finished with our house made creamy Alabama white BBQ sauceand sweet & tangy bbq, lettuce, tomato, on a freshly baked and toasted bun.
More about Maudes Alabama BBQ
Blondie's Food & Spirits image

TAPAS

Blondie's Food & Spirits

2520 W Hill Rd, Flint

Avg 4 (77 reviews)
Takeout
GF-Grilled Cajun Chicken Sandwich$16.49
GF-Kara's Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Cajun Chicken Sandwich$14.99
More about Blondie's Food & Spirits
Item pic

 

Burger Bar & Tap

5516 Fenton Road, Flint

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Cornflake crusted chicken tenders, house made hot sauce, lettuce,
tomato, red onion, and blue cheese mayo on a toasted onion roll.
More about Burger Bar & Tap
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

11/11 Burgers & Fries

3818 E Court St, Flint

Avg 3.3 (83 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.49
5oz Grilled Chicken Breast, House Made Chicken Dippin' Sauce, House Seasonings, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion
Crispy Chicken Gyro Sandwich$10.99
Crispy Chicken Breast, House Made Chicken Dippin' Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion wrapped in our Homemade Pita Bread.
More about 11/11 Burgers & Fries

