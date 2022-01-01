Chicken sandwiches in Flint
Flint restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Maudes Alabama BBQ
2602 Davison Rd, Flint
|Smoked Chicken Sandwich
|$5.99
Slow smoked chicken that has been hand shredded. Finished with our house made creamy Alabama white BBQ sauceand sweet & tangy bbq, lettuce, tomato, on a freshly baked and toasted bun.
TAPAS
Blondie's Food & Spirits
2520 W Hill Rd, Flint
|GF-Grilled Cajun Chicken Sandwich
|$16.49
|GF-Kara's Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
|Cajun Chicken Sandwich
|$14.99
Burger Bar & Tap
5516 Fenton Road, Flint
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Cornflake crusted chicken tenders, house made hot sauce, lettuce,
tomato, red onion, and blue cheese mayo on a toasted onion roll.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
11/11 Burgers & Fries
3818 E Court St, Flint
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.49
5oz Grilled Chicken Breast, House Made Chicken Dippin' Sauce, House Seasonings, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion
|Crispy Chicken Gyro Sandwich
|$10.99
Crispy Chicken Breast, House Made Chicken Dippin' Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion wrapped in our Homemade Pita Bread.