Chicken wraps in Flint

Flint restaurants
Flint restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Blondie's Food & Spirits image

TAPAS

Blondie's Food & Spirits

2520 W Hill Rd, Flint

Avg 4 (77 reviews)
Takeout
Kara's Chicken Salad Wrap$11.99
Southwest Chicken Wrap$12.99
More about Blondie's Food & Spirits
#4 | Buffalo Chicken Hot Wrap image

 

University of Michigan Harding Mott University Center

400 Mill Street, Flint

No reviews yet
#4 | Buffalo Chicken Hot Wrap
Fajita Seasoned Chicken | Cheddar | Frank's Red Hot | Tomato | Red Onion | Green Bell Pepper
More about University of Michigan Harding Mott University Center
#4 | Buffalo Chicken Hot Wrap image

 

University of Michigan William S. White Building

509 Harrison St, Flint

No reviews yet
#4 | Buffalo Chicken Hot Wrap
Fajita Seasoned Chicken | Cheddar | Frank's Red Hot | Tomato | Red Onion | Green Bell Pepper
More about University of Michigan William S. White Building

