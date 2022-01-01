Chicken wraps in Flint
Flint restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Blondie's Food & Spirits
TAPAS
Blondie's Food & Spirits
2520 W Hill Rd, Flint
|Kara's Chicken Salad Wrap
|$11.99
|Southwest Chicken Wrap
|$12.99
More about University of Michigan Harding Mott University Center
University of Michigan Harding Mott University Center
400 Mill Street, Flint
|#4 | Buffalo Chicken Hot Wrap
Fajita Seasoned Chicken | Cheddar | Frank's Red Hot | Tomato | Red Onion | Green Bell Pepper
More about University of Michigan William S. White Building
University of Michigan William S. White Building
509 Harrison St, Flint
|#4 | Buffalo Chicken Hot Wrap
Fajita Seasoned Chicken | Cheddar | Frank's Red Hot | Tomato | Red Onion | Green Bell Pepper