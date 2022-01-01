Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chili in
Flint
/
Flint
/
Chili
Flint restaurants that serve chili
Maudes Alabama BBQ
2602 Davison Rd, Flint
No reviews yet
Pulled Pork Chili
$4.99
More about Maudes Alabama BBQ
TAPAS
Blondie's Food & Spirits
2520 W Hill Rd, Flint
Avg 4
(77 reviews)
Chili - Bowl (NOT GF)
$5.99
Chili - Cup (NOT GF)
$4.29
More about Blondie's Food & Spirits
