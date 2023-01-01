Fried chicken sandwiches in Flint
Flint restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
More about Maudes Alabama BBQ - 2602 Davison Rd
Maudes Alabama BBQ - 2602 Davison Rd
2602 Davison Rd, Flint
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$3.99
|Deluxe Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$6.99
More about Blondie's Food & Spirits
Blondie's Food & Spirits
2520 W Hill Rd, Flint
|Vegan - Plain Jane Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
More about University of Michigan Harding Mott University Center - Picasso @ Flint UCEN Cafe
University of Michigan Harding Mott University Center - Picasso @ Flint UCEN Cafe
400 Mill Street, Flint
|#13 | Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$0.00
Crispy Chicken Breast | American Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Pickle