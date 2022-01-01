Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fried pickles in
Flint
/
Flint
/
Fried Pickles
Flint restaurants that serve fried pickles
Burger Bar & Tap
5516 Fenton Road, Flint
No reviews yet
Fried Pickles
$11.00
Hand battered sweet and spicy pickle spears with Cajun remoulade
More about Burger Bar & Tap
The Eberson
130 E 2nd St, Flint
Avg 4.5
(5 reviews)
Pickle Fries
$6.00
More about The Eberson
