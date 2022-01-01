Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried pickles in Flint

Go
Flint restaurants
Toast

Flint restaurants that serve fried pickles

Fried Pickles image

 

Burger Bar & Tap

5516 Fenton Road, Flint

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Pickles$11.00
Hand battered sweet and spicy pickle spears with Cajun remoulade
More about Burger Bar & Tap
The Eberson image

 

The Eberson

130 E 2nd St, Flint

Avg 4.5 (5 reviews)
Fast Pay
Pickle Fries$6.00
More about The Eberson

Browse other tasty dishes in Flint

French Fries

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Sweet Potato Fries

Mac And Cheese

Quesadillas

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Flint to explore

Fenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Howell

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Grand Blanc

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Clarkston

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

White Lake

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Davison

No reviews yet

Lapeer

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Bay City

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (821 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (824 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston