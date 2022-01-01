Mac and cheese in Flint
Flint restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about Maudes Alabama BBQ
Maudes Alabama BBQ
2602 Davison Rd, Flint
|Mac 'N Cheese
|$2.99
|BBQ Mac 'N Cheese Bowl
|$8.99
More about Blondie's Food & Spirits
TAPAS
Blondie's Food & Spirits
2520 W Hill Rd, Flint
|Mac & Cheese
|$16.99
|Vegan- Mac & Cheese
|$15.99
|Vegan Side Mac & Cheese
|$6.99
More about Burger Bar & Tap
Burger Bar & Tap
5516 Fenton Road, Flint
|KIDS MAC & CHEESE
|$7.00
six ounces of cavatappi pasta tossed in a creamy boursin, parmesan, and smoked cheddar pan sauce. Baked with crushed doritos and smoked cheddar cheese.
|Mac & Cheese Side
|$7.00
cavatappi noodles tossed in a boursin, smoked cheddar cream sauce, topped with crushed doritos and smoked cheddar and baked golden
|MAC & BEER CHEESE
|$13.00
cavatappi noodles tossed in a boursin, smoked cheddar cream sauce, baked with crushed doritos and smoked cheddar