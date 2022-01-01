Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Flint

Flint restaurants
Flint restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Maudes Alabama BBQ image

 

Maudes Alabama BBQ

2602 Davison Rd, Flint

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mac 'N Cheese$2.99
BBQ Mac 'N Cheese Bowl$8.99
More about Maudes Alabama BBQ
Blondie's Food & Spirits image

TAPAS

Blondie's Food & Spirits

2520 W Hill Rd, Flint

Avg 4 (77 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese$16.99
Vegan- Mac & Cheese$15.99
Vegan Side Mac & Cheese$6.99
More about Blondie's Food & Spirits
Item pic

 

Burger Bar & Tap

5516 Fenton Road, Flint

No reviews yet
Takeout
KIDS MAC & CHEESE$7.00
six ounces of cavatappi pasta tossed in a creamy boursin, parmesan, and smoked cheddar pan sauce. Baked with crushed doritos and smoked cheddar cheese.
Mac & Cheese Side$7.00
cavatappi noodles tossed in a boursin, smoked cheddar cream sauce, topped with crushed doritos and smoked cheddar and baked golden
MAC & BEER CHEESE$13.00
cavatappi noodles tossed in a boursin, smoked cheddar cream sauce, baked with crushed doritos and smoked cheddar
More about Burger Bar & Tap
11/11 Burgers & Fries image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

11/11 Burgers & Fries

3818 E Court St, Flint

Avg 3.3 (83 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mac N' Cheese$4.99
House Made with Extra Cheese sprinkled on top. An American Staple, Baked to Perfection.
More about 11/11 Burgers & Fries

