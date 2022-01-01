Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Flint

Go
Flint restaurants
Toast

Flint restaurants that serve nachos

Blondie's Food & Spirits image

TAPAS

Blondie's Food & Spirits

2520 W Hill Rd, Flint

Avg 4 (77 reviews)
Takeout
Vegan- Jackfruit Nachos$11.99
Pulled Pork Nachos$11.99
More about Blondie's Food & Spirits
Item pic

 

Burger Bar & Tap

5516 Fenton Road, Flint

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beer Cheese Nachos$14.00
Flour chips, sautéed onions and bell
peppers, beer cheese sauce, jack
cheese, salsa verde, iceberg lettuce, and
roasted corn salad, topped with your
choice of chorizo sausage, seasoned ground beef or chicken
More about Burger Bar & Tap
Xolo image

TACOS

Xolo

555 Saginaw Street, Flint

Avg 4.7 (974 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Xolo Nacho$12.50
House corn chips, queso, black beans, roasted corn, fresh salsa mexicana, pickled jalapeno, jack cheese, cilantro crema and your choice of seasoned ground beef or braised adobo chicken.
More about Xolo

Browse other tasty dishes in Flint

Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken

Coleslaw

Salmon

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Reuben

French Onion Soup

Chicken Caesar Salad

Map

More near Flint to explore

Fenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Howell

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Grand Blanc

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Clarkston

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

White Lake

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Davison

No reviews yet

Lapeer

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Bay City

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (821 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (824 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston