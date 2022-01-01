Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Flint

Go
Flint restaurants
Toast

Flint restaurants that serve pies

Blondie's Food & Spirits image

TAPAS

Blondie's Food & Spirits

2520 W Hill Rd, Flint

Avg 4 (77 reviews)
Takeout
Peanut Butter Pie$5.99
More about Blondie's Food & Spirits
Italia Gardens Flint image

PIZZA

Italia Gardens Flint

3273 Miller Rd, Flint

Avg 4.5 (202 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Apple Pie$7.00
More about Italia Gardens Flint

Browse other tasty dishes in Flint

Chocolate Cake

Boneless Wings

Cobb Salad

Tacos

Chicken Wraps

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Caesar Salad

Pretzels

Map

More near Flint to explore

Fenton

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Howell

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Grand Blanc

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Clarkston

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

White Lake

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Lapeer

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Davison

No reviews yet

Highland

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Bay City

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (926 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (385 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (986 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (618 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston