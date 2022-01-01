Quesadillas in Flint
Flint restaurants that serve quesadillas
TAPAS
Blondie's Food & Spirits
2520 W Hill Rd, Flint
|Vegan Quesadilla Burger
|$15.99
|Kid Cheese Quesadilla
|$6.99
|Quesadilla Burger
|$14.99
University of Michigan Harding Mott University Center
400 Mill Street, Flint
|Chicken Quesadilla
Marinated Chicken | Mozzarella & Cheddar | Choice of Three Vegetables
University of Michigan William S. White Building
509 Harrison St, Flint
|Chicken Quesadilla
Marinated Chicken | Mozzarella & Cheddar | Choice of Three Vegetables