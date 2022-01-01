Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Flint

Go
Flint restaurants
Toast

Flint restaurants that serve waffles

Consumer pic

 

GB's Pub & Grub

5153 Fenton Rd, Flint

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken & Waffles$13.00
Sauced up fried chicken on top of a waffle drizzled with syrup and powered sugar
More about GB's Pub & Grub
Waffle Fries image

 

Burger Bar & Tap

5516 Fenton Road, Flint

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side of Waffle Fries$5.50
More about Burger Bar & Tap

Browse other tasty dishes in Flint

Sweet Potato Fries

Chicken Salad

Philly Cheesesteaks

Patty Melts

Cobb Salad

French Fries

Fried Pickles

Pepperoni Pizza

Map

More near Flint to explore

Fenton

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Howell

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Grand Blanc

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Clarkston

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

White Lake

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Lapeer

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Davison

No reviews yet

Oxford

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Bay City

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (142 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (561 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (953 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (603 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston