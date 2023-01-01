Flint restaurants you'll love
Flint's top cuisines
Must-try Flint restaurants
More about Catch Me If You Can -
Catch Me If You Can -
18950 Highway 155 South, Flint
|Popular items
|12 Hushpuppies
|$4.00
|Chips and Queso
|$8.00
|6 Hushpuppies
|$2.00
More about Milano's Pizza - Flint
Milano's Pizza - Flint
21146 Texas 155, Flint
|Popular items
|Wings
|$7.99
8 pc
|L Milano's Supreme
|$15.99
14" Pepperoni, Hamburger, Canadian Bacon, Sausage, Black Olives, Green Olives, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers
|Dinner Salad
|$4.99
Lettuce, tomato, carrots, black & green olives, cheese, and croutons