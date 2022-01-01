Go
Chicken
Sandwiches
Southern

Flip the Bird

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM



198 Endicott Street

Danvers, MA 01923

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

BAYOU$1.00
A Cajun mayonnaise, a great sauce for sandwiches or to dip your fries in!
ANGRY FRIES
angry dusted fries topped with in-house smoked pulled pork, bayou sauce, bbq, & chives.
'YA BASIC!'$7.50
Fried chicken on a bun.....
but add whatever you'd like to this build-your-own option!
THE O.G.$8.00
Where it all began!
Our classic fried chicken sandwich w/ homemade buttermilk ranch and half sour pickles.
THE P.C.H.$11.00
Fried chicken w/ avocado mash, nitrate free bacon, tomato, and crunchy apple fennel slaw.
FRIES$5.00
the perfect side to any of our sandwiches-
and don't forget to choose your dipping sauce!
THE NASHVILLE HOT$8.50
Nashville dipped fried chicken topped w/ shredded lettuce, chow-chow, and bayou sauce.
THE EARLY BIRD$10.00
Fried chicken topped w/ a cage free sunny side egg, chopped chives, and whipped honey butter.
THE ANGRY BIRD$9.00
Nashville dipped & angry dusted fried chicken topped w/ homemade slaw, pickled chili peppers, and bayou sauce.
CHOCOLATE FRAPPE$6.50
made with richardson's ice cream
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

198 Endicott Street, Danvers MA 01923

Directions

