Go
Toast

Flip the Bird

A Fried Chicken Joint!

450 Paradise Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

'YA BASIC!'$7.50
Fried chicken on a bun.....
but add whatever you'd like to this build-your-own option!
THE P.C.H.$11.00
Fried chicken w/ avocado mash, nitrate free bacon, tomato, and crunchy apple fennel slaw.
THE ANGRY BIRD$9.00
Nashville dipped & angry dusted fried chicken topped w/ homemade slaw, pickled chili peppers, and bayou sauce.
THE O.G.$8.00
Where it all began!
Our classic fried chicken sandwich w/ homemade buttermilk ranch and half sour pickles.
THE EARLY BIRD$10.00
Fried chicken topped w/ a cage free sunny side egg, chopped chives, and whipped honey butter.
FRIES$5.00
the perfect side to any of our sandwiches-
and don't forget to choose your dipping sauce!
ANGRY FRIES
angry dusted fries topped with in-house smoked pulled pork, bayou sauce, bbq, & chives.
LONELY BIRD FRIED$5.00
A single piece of fried chicken
THE HEALTHY HILLBILLY$7.50
Southern Chopped Iceberg Salad, topped w/ fresh avocado, chopped chives, pickled red cabbage, our homemade hillbilly caviar & crunchy Fritos!
Ranch Dressing served on side.
THE NASHVILLE HOT$8.50
Nashville dipped fried chicken topped w/ shredded lettuce, chow-chow, and bayou sauce.
See full menu

Location

450 Paradise Rd

Swampscott MA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Vesuvius

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Periwinkles Food Shoppe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mission on the Bay

No reviews yet

Mission on the Bay A True New England Dining ExperienceFrom the flags adorning the ceiling in the foyer to the lobster traps turned bar furniture, there’s no way you would mistake the Main Dining Room for anything other than a true New England dining experience. Whether you are dining at one of the chefs tables, or enjoying a cocktail at one of the (two!) bars, you’ll be guaranteed a breathtaking view of the Boston skyline from every seat, and some really tasty food. The menu features classic New England fare with dishes influenced by classic Brazilian and Asian cuisine. Trust us, you’ll be counting your blessings you don’t have to choose just one dish after your first bite.

Anthony's Pier 4 & Hawthorne By The Sea Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston