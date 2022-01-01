Go
Flip The Bird

A Fried Chicken Joint!

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

407 Cabot Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (177 reviews)

Popular Items

CHOCOLATE FRAPPE$6.50
made with richardson's ice cream
THE O.G.$8.00
Where it all began!
Our classic fried chicken sandwich w/ homemade buttermilk ranch and half sour pickles.
THE EARLY BIRD$10.00
Fried chicken topped w/ a cage free sunny side egg, chopped chives, and whipped honey butter.
THE NASHVILLE HOT$8.50
Nashville dipped fried chicken topped w/ shredded lettuce, chow-chow, and bayou sauce.
FRIES$5.00
the perfect side to any of our sandwiches-
and don't forget to choose your dipping sauce!
SEASONAL FRAPPE$6.50
Cherry Vanilla!
Vanilla ice cream with maraschino cherries!
'YA BASIC!'$7.50
Fried chicken on a bun.....
but add whatever you'd like to this build-your-own option!
THE P.C.H.$11.00
Fried chicken w/ avocado mash, nitrate free bacon, tomato, and crunchy apple fennel slaw.
ANGRY FRIES
angry dusted fries topped with in-house smoked pulled pork, bayou sauce, bbq, & chives.
THE ANGRY BIRD$9.00
angry dusted fried chicken topped w/ homemade slaw, pickled chili peppers, and bayou sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

407 Cabot Street

Beverly MA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
