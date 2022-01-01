Go
Toast

Flip-A-Los

At Flip-a-Lo's we pride ourselves on quality, naturally fresh chicken wings and strips. It is never frozen, so you can have peace of mind while eating here. Our chicken is cooked to order so you know it is always fresh when it's on your plate. Our bread sticks, salads, sauces and dips are also homemade with simple ingredients to compliment the chicken perfectly.
We strive to offer the best wings in Charlotte. Come to Flip-a-Lo's and experience the quality. Enjoy the outdoors with our pet friendly patio!

7629 Pineville-Matthews Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Wrap Meal$8.00
5 Strip Meal$9.25
Includes 5 Tenderloin Strips flipped in one of our signature sauces, two warm house-made Bread Sticks, Celery and Carrot Sticks and a choice of Dip
Ranch Cup$0.50
8 Strip Meal$12.75
Includes 8 Tenderloin Strips flipped in up to two sauce choices, two warm house-made Bread Sticks, Celery and Carrot Sticks and a choice of Dip
10 Wing Meal$15.56
Includes 10 Traditional Bone-In Wings flipped in up to two sauce choices, two warm house-made Bread Sticks, Celery and Carrot Sticks and a choice of Dip
Breadsticks$0.50
6 Wing Meal$11.29
Includes 6 Traditional Bone-In Wings flipped in one of our signature sauces, two warm house-made Bread Sticks, Celery and Carrot Sticks and a choice of Dip
24 Wing Family Pack$36.29
Includes 24 Traditional Bone-In Wings with choice of up to 3 sauces, 8 warm Bread Sticks, Celery and Carrot Sticks, and choice of Dip.
Fresh Cut Fries$2.75
Buffalo Pizza Sticks$5.49
See full menu

Location

7629 Pineville-Matthews Rd

Charlotte NC

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Amelie's French Bakery

No reviews yet

Our mission is to foster a feast for the senses and create a unique experience for each person who walks through our doors. We aim to inspire, challenge, comfort and nourish while creating community and fellowship.

Umami PokeRito

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

JayBees

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

704 Korean BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston