Go
Toast

FlipDaddy's Brilliant Burgers and Craft Beer Bar

Brilliant Burgers. 42 Taps. Amazing Salads. Ribs. Hand Cut Ribeye. So much more!

125 Sky Park Drive Northeast

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Kids Cheeseburger Sliders$7.00
Flipdaddy Burger$10.00
Our classic fresh, proprietary burger patty topped with garden fresh lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. Customize your burger for only $1 per topping from the Toppings list.
Kids Chicken Nuggets$7.00
Hand Breaded, Fresh, Fried, Chicken Tenders
Hey Batter, Batter Burger$12.00
We top our burger with an onion ring fill’d with Flipdaddy’s Lager Beer Cheese and add jalapenos and Cherrywood-smok’d bacon. Serv’d on a Pretzel bun.
Beer Cheese$9.00
Your choice of warm Pretzel Bites or crispy Tater Tots come with our Famous Fabulous Beer Cheese made from Flipdaddy’s Lager, Sharp Cheddar & American Cheese plus a little spice.
Kentucky Bourbon Bacon Burger$12.00
Our sweet and tangy Kentucky Bourbon infusion covers our burger along with American Cheese, Cherrywood smok’dbacon and bacon bits.
Pickle Platter$9.00
Pickle chips and spicy pickle fries serv’d with Ranch or Chipotle Ranch for dipping.
Mac Daddy Burger$12.00
The One & Only! Our grill’d macaroni & cheese is fill’d with bacon, set atop our beef patty, slather’d with aioli and serv’d on a pretzel bun.
Famous Flip Stix$10.00
Blacken’d chicken, roast’d red peppers, cream cheese and Cajun seasoning are combin’d and roll’d in a flour tortilla, then fried and serv’d with a sassy dipping sauce.
Fighting 44 Burger$12.00
Fire up your tastebuds with Spicy Pepper'd Bacon, Chipotle mayo, Fire-roast’d green chili and Jalepeno compote and Pepperjack cheese.
See full menu

Location

125 Sky Park Drive Northeast

Corydon IN

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Beef 'O' Brady's

No reviews yet

Good Food, Good Sports

Cluckers

No reviews yet

Eat good things everyday!

1816 Modern Kitchen & Drinks

No reviews yet

Come check out our small community rich with history! Even the building has history all thru it ! On the weekends you can enjoy our Shaffer room seating or book a party up there Monday thru Thursday. We have some asian fusion & good ole southern comfort food. The most important is we have that famous smash burger Indiana is known for, but we put our own jazz on it . Nothing on the menu is a bad choice. Come join us, you’ll feel right at home.

Bistro On Chestnut

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston